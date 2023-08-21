Open Menu

US Hurdler Ali Hopes To Satisfy Harshest Critics -- Her Children

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Nia Ali will have her three children who she says are her "toughest critics" in the stadium as she bids to regain her 100m hurdles world title in Budapest, beginning with the heats on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old 2019 world champion's chances of doing so have become even more difficult with Nigerian world record holder and defending champion Tobi Amusan being cleared last week of a doping offence by the Athletics Integrity Unit, allowing her to run.

"I look forward to seeing her on the start line," said Ali of Amusan.

"All the better for us as it means faster times." Amusan adds to a top-quality field which also includes former world record holder Kendra Harrison and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Ali is in sublime form -- she is the world leader this year with a time of 12.30sec at the Monaco Diamond League meet and was crowned US champion at the trials.

Ali, who missed the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after giving birth to her third child in May that year, says her professional life and her domestic one are easily compartmentalised.

However, she is prepared to get a flea in her ear if she fails to meet her kids' expectations.

"They keep me very humble," she said on Friday.

"They are straight shooters when they see me race and they get the video immediately after.

"If I do not win they ask 'what happened? You fell last time, perhaps you did not recover from this?'"They are my toughest critics."

