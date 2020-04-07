UrduPoint.com
US Indicts Media Executives, Sports Company in FIFA Soccer Bribery Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US government has indicted three former media executives and a sports marketing company for bribing soccer officials in a case involving the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the Department of Justice said in a news release on Monday.

"Former executives from US broadcasting company 21st Century Fox and Spanish sports media company Imagina Media Audiovisual SL, along with Argentina-based sports marketing company Full Play Group SA [are] charged with bribing soccer officials," the release said.

A 53-count third-superseding indictment unsealed in Federal court in Brooklyn charged sports marketing executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, formerly of Fox; Gerard Romy, former co-CEO of Imagina and Full Play with wire fraud and money laundering, the release said.

The indictment follows the US government's long-running investigation and prosecution of corruption in organized soccer, the Justice Department said.

