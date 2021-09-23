US-based investment firm 777 Partners announced on Thursday it was purchasing of Genoa, Italy's oldest football club

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US-based investment firm 777 Partners announced on Thursday it was purchasing of Genoa, Italy's oldest football club.

"The new ownership group will purchase 99.9% of the share capital in Genoa, inject fresh capital into the club and will assume certain related liabilities," the company said in a statement.

Genoa, which plays in the domestic top-flight Serie A, one of Europe's so-called Big Five leagues, was established in 1893 and has won the Italian championship nine times in the early years of its history.

"We understand and respect the responsibility we are inheriting to preserve and protect the proud legacy of (Genoa), and we are committed as custodians of that legacy to help the club reclaim its place at the top of Serie A," 777 Partners founder and managing partner Josh Wander said.

By acquiring Genoa, the company has expanded its portfolio in the sports industry, which also includes a big stake in Spain's Sevilla FC, and the London Lions from the British Basketball League.

American businessmen and companies own several major European football clubs, including British Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, French Olympique Marseille, and Italian Milan.