UrduPoint.com

US Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team - Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:21 PM

US Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team - Statement

US-based investment firm 777 Partners announced on Thursday it was purchasing of Genoa, Italy's oldest football club

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US-based investment firm 777 Partners announced on Thursday it was purchasing of Genoa, Italy's oldest football club.

"The new ownership group will purchase 99.9% of the share capital in Genoa, inject fresh capital into the club and will assume certain related liabilities," the company said in a statement.

Genoa, which plays in the domestic top-flight Serie A, one of Europe's so-called Big Five leagues, was established in 1893 and has won the Italian championship nine times in the early years of its history.

"We understand and respect the responsibility we are inheriting to preserve and protect the proud legacy of (Genoa), and we are committed as custodians of that legacy to help the club reclaim its place at the top of Serie A," 777 Partners founder and managing partner Josh Wander said.

By acquiring Genoa, the company has expanded its portfolio in the sports industry, which also includes a big stake in Spain's Sevilla FC, and the London Lions from the British Basketball League.

American businessmen and companies own several major European football clubs, including British Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, French Olympique Marseille, and Italian Milan.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe Company London Liverpool Marseille Genoa Milan Spain Italy Manchester United From Industry Share Top Arsenal Sevilla Olympique Lyonnais

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.