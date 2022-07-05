US, Jamaica women win in World Cup, Olympic qualifying event

Monterrey, Mexico, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Two-time defending champion United States blanked Haiti 3-0 on Monday in the opening match of the CONCACAF W tournament, a regional qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

The two-time reigning Women's World Cup champion United States seized a 2-0 half-time lead through goals by Alex Morgan in the 16th and 23rd minutes. Midge Purce added the third in the 84th minute for the Americans.

In the day's other match, Jamaican captain Khadija Shaw scored in the eighth minute to give her team a 1-0 victory over host Mexico.

The eight-team tournament at Monterrey serves as the North American qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Group A features the USA, Jamaica, Mexico and Haiti while Group B comprises Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

The two top teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals and next year's Women's World Cup with third-place group teams advancing to next February's global playoff for three final Women's World Cup spots.

The CONCACAF champion will advance to the Paris Olympics while the runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another 2024 berth in France.