US Lawmakers Probe Whether China Has Control Over NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage - Letter

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2022 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US Republican lawmakers Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Robert Latta on Tuesday sent a letter to US media broadcaster NBC requesting information to determine whether the Chinese government has control of its coverage of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"With the 2022 Winter Olympics set to commence in Beijing, China on February 4, we write to inquire how you will use your investment in the Games to shed light on China's history of human rights abuses," the letter said. "As NBCUniversal begins its coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, we believe viewers and listeners deserve to understand whether your programming has been influenced by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) or the Chinese Communist Party."

The lawmakers are asking NBC to provide information on connections the broadcaster has with Chinese government officials, information on measures the broadcaster has in place to ensure it has no links to the use of alleged forced labor, and any information that indicates the Chinese government has censorship control over the broadcaster's coverage during the Olympics.

The lawmakers are asking NBC to disclose the requested information by February 7.

In December, the Biden administration announced that the United States would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete in the Olympics.

China said attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and the boycott wins no support but isolates the boycotting countries.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.

