US Major League Baseball Delays Season by 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus - Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted Major League Baseball to call off the remaining games of spring training and delay opening day for the 162-game regular season by at least two weeks, Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a press release on Thursday.

"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans," the release said.

The regular season for Major League Baseball's 30 teams typically begins in late March, but players begin assembling for spring training in warm weather states such as Florida in February.

Earlier on Thursday, US professional hockey, soccer and tennis put matches on hold in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which is especially contagious in large public gatherings.

A similar wave of cancellations and postponements of has hit sporting events worldwide, while some sports, such as US college basketball will be played in empty arenas.