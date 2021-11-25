UrduPoint.com

US Makes Attempts To Disrupt Beijing Olympic Games - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

US Makes Attempts to Disrupt Beijing Olympic Games - Russian Foreign Ministry

Washington is trying to disrupt the holding of the Olympic Games in Beijing by various actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Washington is trying to disrupt the holding of the Olympic Games in Beijing by various actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The United States is constantly, on a regular basis, under far-fetched pretexts .

.. takes actions and organizes information and political campaigns, aimed at undermining, disrupting, complicating the holding of the Olympic Games (in China)," Zakharova said during the briefing.

More Stories From Sports

