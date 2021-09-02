US May 'Kidnap' Russian Athletes on Pretext of Doping - Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United States may try to "kidnap" Russian athletes on the pretext of drug use, just as it does worldwide with foreigners suspected of committing crimes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Just as Americans kidnap those whom they suspect of something across the world and illegally extradite them to their territory, I do not rule out that they will use the same methods to punish athletes with positive [doping] tests, whom Americans view as a threat to their interests in international competitions," Lavrov said at a meeting with the Sverdlovsk region sports community.

In December, former President Donald Trump signed the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which authorizes US courts to prosecute individuals for doping schemes at international sports events involving American athletes.