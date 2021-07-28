The U.S. men's basketball team scored its first win at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, trouncing Iran 120-66

Damian Lillard had 21 points, all from seven 3-pointers, to lead six American players in double-digits.

After losing 83-76 to France on Sunday, the U.S. had to beat Iran to stay in the hunt for a place in the quarterfinals.

Lillard had 11 points in the loss to France, but he was on fire from the beginning on Wednesday, making six 3-pointers in the first half when the U.S. led 60-30.

Every one of the bench rose up to score as the U.S. romped to an easy win.