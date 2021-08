TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The US men's 4x100 medley relay team won gold in the final swimming event at the Tokyo Olympics, setting a new world record on Sunday.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple touched in 3 minutes 26.78 seconds. The previous record (3:27.28) was set by the US team in August 2009.