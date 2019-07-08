UrduPoint.com
US National Football Team Wins 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Beating Netherlands 2-0

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The US national football team has won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, having beaten the Dutch team in the final 2-0.

The goals were scored on Sunday by midfielders Megan Rapinoe, who converted a penalty in the 61st minute, and Rosemary Lavelle, who netted her goal in the 69th minute of the game.

The final match took place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in the French commune of Decines-Charpieu in the Lyon Metropolis.

The bronze medals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup were won by the Swedish national team.

The United States has won the cup for the fourth time, which is the best result in the history of the tournament.

