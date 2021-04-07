US Not Discussing With Allies Joint Boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in China

The Biden administration's position on the 2022 Winter Olympics being hosted in China has not changed, but Washington is not discussing with allies plans for a joint boycott, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Biden administration's position on the 2022 Winter Olympics being hosted in China has not changed, but Washington is not discussing with allies plans for a joint boycott, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed, we have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners," Psaki said in a press briefing.