US Olympic bobsledder positive for Covid, delays departure

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A member of the United States' Olympic bobsleigh team said Wednesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the squad's planned departure for Beijing.

Josh Williamson wrote on Instagram that he had returned a positive coronavirus test on Sunday morning, ruling him out of a scheduled Thursday flight to China with Team USA athletes.

"Sunday morning I tested positive for COVID-19, so I will not be on @teamusa's flight to Beijing tomorrow," Williamson wrote.

"Isn't it ironic that after 4 years of hard work, all there is to do is sit, rest, recover and have faith? Things I struggle to do the most.

" The 25-year-old brakeman said he is still hopeful of traveling to Beijing, which will require him to provide multiple negative test results.

"There are later flights running to Beijing throughout the Olympics in anticipation of things like this, I just need consistent negatives to be on one," Williamson said.

"The support I received after making the team has been incredible and it has meant the world to me. I hope I get the chance to compete for you all!"The Winter Olympics open in Beijing on February 4, with the bobsleigh events due to take place from February 13.