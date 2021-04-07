UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Olympic Chiefs Oppose Beijing Winter Olympics Boycott: Official

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

US Olympic chiefs oppose Beijing Winter Olympics boycott: official

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) reiterated its opposition to a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) reiterated its opposition to a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

In remarks to reporters ahead of a US Olympic team media event, USOPC president Susanne Lyons said boycotts were ineffective.

"We at the USOPC oppose athlete boycotts because they've been shown to negatively impact athletes while not effectively addressing global issues," Lyons said.

Related Topics

Beijing United States Olympics Media Event Opposition

Recent Stories

81 private hospitals providing treatment to Covid- ..

2 minutes ago

Biden's 'Killer' Remark Could Be Provoked by Oppon ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President calls for US-based Diaspora communit ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces gradually expansion of va ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to forge closer, multi-dimensio ..

3 minutes ago

Advisor terms LHC's directions as first victory ag ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.