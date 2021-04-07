US Olympic Chiefs Oppose Beijing Winter Olympics Boycott: Official
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:19 PM
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) reiterated its opposition to a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday
In remarks to reporters ahead of a US Olympic team media event, USOPC president Susanne Lyons said boycotts were ineffective.
"We at the USOPC oppose athlete boycotts because they've been shown to negatively impact athletes while not effectively addressing global issues," Lyons said.