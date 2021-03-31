UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Olympic Committee Allows Raised Fists, Kneeling To Protest Racial, Social Injustice

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Olympic Committee Allows Raised Fists, Kneeling to Protest Racial, Social Injustice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) American athletes and staff in upcoming tryouts for the Olympics can raise fists or kneel during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustices during upcoming Olympic trials, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committees (USOPC) said on Tuesday.

"I can commit the USOPC's support as it relates to the following: Fair application of this guidance at our Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials [and] evaluation of this guidance prior to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo," the organization's Chief Executive Sarah Hirshland said in a press release.

While the release gave no examples of permitted protests, it linked to an 18-minute video which detailed types of demonstrations that would be allowed. They include raised fists, kneeling during the US national anthem, signs and facemasks with slogans such as "Black Lives Matter" or "Trans Lives Matter."

The video said the protests must be limited to racial and social justice themes and that demonstrations targeting other issues such as the environment, politics, and disease awareness would not be permitted.

The video also said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would set its own rules for the upcoming Summer Games but that the US committee would with the IOC to devise rules for protests when athletes from around the world compete in Tokyo.

During the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, American gold and bronze medalists in track were suspended by the IOC from the US team and banned from the Olympic Village over raised fists during the awards ceremony. Contrary to a common belief, however, the IOC did not force US athletes Tommie Smith and Peter Norman to return their medals.

In recent years, American sporting events have featured athletes kneeling during the national anthem, protests triggered in large part by police killings of unarmed African-American suspects, often during routine encounters with law enforcement.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Tokyo Mexico City Norman Gold Olympics Bronze International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

2 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

37 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

37 minutes ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

37 minutes ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

37 minutes ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.