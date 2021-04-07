UrduPoint.com
US Olympic Committee Does Not Rule Out Politics As Reason For N. Korea Skipping Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Susanne Lyons said she has not ruled out that North Korea's decision to skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games was due to political reasons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Susanne Lyons said she has not ruled out that North Korea's decision to skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games was due to political reasons.

"The COVID-19 was the reason that was expressed.

There are maybe some other reasons, more political, behind the announcement," Lyons told reports during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

Lyons expressed USOPC's understanding that neither the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nor the Japanese Organizing Committee has received an official confirmation of North Korea's decision.

On Tuesday, South Korean media reported that Pyongyang has decided to opt out of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The decision was reportedly motivated by the wish to protect its athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

