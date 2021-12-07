US Olympic Committee Says Appreciates Biden Support After Decision to Boycott Olympics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) appreciates President Joe Biden's support during the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said after the White House announced the United States will extend a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics but will allow its athletes to participate.

"We greatly appreciate the unwavering support of the President and his administration and we know they will be cheering us on from home this winter," Hirshland said on Monday. "Competing on behalf of the United States is an honor and a privilege, and Team USA is excited and ready to make the nation proud."

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced that the US government will officially impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.