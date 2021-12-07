UrduPoint.com

US Olympic Committee Says Appreciates Biden Support After Decision To Boycott Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:20 AM

US Olympic Committee Says Appreciates Biden Support After Decision to Boycott Olympics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) appreciates President Joe Biden's support during the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said after the White House announced the United States will extend a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics but will allow its athletes to participate.

"We greatly appreciate the unwavering support of the President and his administration and we know they will be cheering us on from home this winter," Hirshland said on Monday. "Competing on behalf of the United States is an honor and a privilege, and Team USA is excited and ready to make the nation proud."

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced that the US government will officially impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Related Topics

USA White House Beijing United States Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

4 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

4 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

4 hours ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.