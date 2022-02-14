US Olympic Committee says 'disappointed' by Valieva decision

The US Olympic Committee said it was "disappointed" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision Monday to allow teenage skater Kamila Valieva to compete again at the Beijing Olympics

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The US Olympic Committee said it was "disappointed" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision Monday to allow teenage skater Kamila Valieva to compete again at the Beijing Olympics.

"We are disappointed by the message this decision sends," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said, adding: "This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia."