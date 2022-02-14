UrduPoint.com

US Olympic Committee Says 'disappointed' By Valieva Decision

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 12:20 PM

US Olympic Committee says 'disappointed' by Valieva decision

The US Olympic Committee said it was "disappointed" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision Monday to allow teenage skater Kamila Valieva to compete again at the Beijing Olympics

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The US Olympic Committee said it was "disappointed" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision Monday to allow teenage skater Kamila Valieva to compete again at the Beijing Olympics.

"We are disappointed by the message this decision sends," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said, adding: "This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia."

Related Topics

Russia Beijing Olympics Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Olympic Committee hails CAS decision on s ..

Russia's Olympic Committee hails CAS decision on skater Valieva

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposa ..

Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposals Not Ignored - Dmitry Peskov

7 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast in KP

Partly cloudy weather forecast in KP

7 minutes ago
 US Rescue Teams Search For 7 People After Plane Cr ..

US Rescue Teams Search For 7 People After Plane Crash - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Moscow-Washington Relations at Lowest Level - Krem ..

Moscow-Washington Relations at Lowest Level - Kremlin Spokesman

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>