US Olympic Ski and Snowboard Team Says Aware of Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The US Olympic Ski and Snowboard organization is aware of and investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior being made by former athlete Callan Chythlook-Sisof against coach Peter Foley and fellow athlete Hagen Kearney, US Ski and Snowboard communications official Tom Horrocks told Sputnik.

Chythlook-Sisof posted statements to Instagram on Friday alleging that Foley whispered inappropriate sexual comments about a fellow competitor to her and another teammate. She also alleged that Kearney repeatedly used racial slurs, and when confronted by Chythlook-Sisof about the matter, got in her face and feigned punching her.

"US Ski & Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations. We take these allegations very seriously and the allegations are being investigated. The concerns regarding Hagen were dealt with at the time and appropriate action was taken," Horrocks said on Friday.

Chythlook-Sisof, who competed with US Ski and Snowboard from 2005 to 2014, also said in her post that there are "more serious actions" by Foley that may come to light.