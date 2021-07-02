UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Olympic Team Member Suspended Over Marijuana Use - Anti-Doping Agency

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:47 PM

US Olympic Team Member Suspended Over Marijuana Use - Anti-Doping Agency

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that it had suspended for one month US Olympic Team athlete Sha'Carri Richardson for using marijuana ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games later this month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced on Friday that it had suspended for one month US Olympic Team athlete Sha'Carri Richardson for using marijuana ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games later this month.

"Sha'Carri Richardson, of Clermont, Fla., an athlete in the sport of track and field, has accepted a one-month suspension - as permitted under the applicable international rules - for an anti-doping rule violation for testing positive for a substance of abuse," the agency said in a release. "Richardson, 21, tested positive for 11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol (Carboxy-THC), a urinary metabolite of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, marijuana, and hashish.

"

The suspension period was reduced from three to one month because Richardson successfully completed a counseling program on cannabis use as well as because she used marijuana unrelated to her sport performance, the release said.

All competitive results of the athlete obtained during the competitions on June 19, including the team trials for the Olympics, have been disqualified while Richardson also had to forfeit any medals, points and prizes, the release added.

Richardson was supposed to participate in 100 meter race at the Tokyo Olympics after she won the race during the US Olympics trials, according to the release.

Related Topics

Tokyo United States June Olympics From Race

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan can learn from China's success on zero em ..

3 minutes ago

Governor administers oath to ERA office-bearers

3 minutes ago

KPT's performance remained phenomenal during globa ..

6 minutes ago

23 arrested; over nine kg charras, 52 liquor bottl ..

6 minutes ago

Germany, Pakisran enjoy excellent relations in aca ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.