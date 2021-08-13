UrduPoint.com

US Open Bars Spectators At Qualifying Over Covid Concerns

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

US Open bars spectators at qualifying over Covid concerns

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :US Open will bar fans from attending this year's four-day qualifying tournament, The US Tennis Association announced on Thursday.

With the global coronavirus pandemic still affecting the United States, organizers of the year's final Grand Slam tennis tournament said the decision was made after meeting with New York health officials.

"After consulting with local health authorities and the US Open medical team, it was determined that it was the right decision to ensure the health and safety of all," the USTA said in a statement.

Officials are allowing 100% seating capacity for the main draw event that starts at Flushing Meadows on August 30.

But organizers said that due to Covid-19 protocols that there is a lack of indoor space at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center which will be felt especially during qualifying "when the greatest number of players and their entourages are on site.

"Because indoor capacity at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has been greatly reduced due to Covid protocols, many of the player facilities, including dining, training, and recreation facilities, have been moved outdoors onto the grounds of the NTC into public areas for the week of Qualifying.

"With that, there is not enough room to allow fans to access the site while still ensuring player and fan safety," they said of the decision to ban fans during qualifying, which runs from August 24-27.

Related Topics

Tennis New York United States SITE August Event All From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2021

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.