UrduPoint.com

US Open Champ Medvedev Gets Free Dinners But Still Hungry For Success

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:25 PM

US Open champ Medvedev gets free dinners but still hungry for success

Daniil Medvedev says that even strangers want to buy him dinner since winning his first Grand Slam, but the Russian tennis star is still hungry for more success

Indian Wells, United States, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Daniil Medvedev says that even strangers want to buy him dinner since winning his first Grand Slam, but the Russian tennis star is still hungry for more success.

The 25-year-old beat Novak Djokovic in the US Open final last month to prevent him becoming the first man since the legendary Rod Laver in the 1960s to win all four Grand Slams in the same year.

"It was a big dream come true for me," Medvedev said after practice Thursday at Indian Wells, where he is hoping to bag another big title this week. "I am motivated. I came here prepared." He was coy about whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but more forthcoming about the attention he now receives since his dominating 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Djokovic.

"Everybody talks about you in the media, the newspapers and in Russia of course," he said. "Some people texted me that I hadn't seen for a long time.

"A lot of people tried to pay for me in restaurants. Sometimes I try to refuse it. I don't see why to accept it from people I don't know.

"It is funny, but strange anyway." Medvedev's US Open breakthrough followed heartbreak in previous Grand Slam finals. He came close to winning the 2019 US Open but lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Medvedev in the Australian Open final earlier this year.

He lost just one set during the US Open while earning $2.5 million and is the first Russian since Maria Sharapova to win a US Open singles title after her victory in 2006.

Medvedev has never been ranked higher than second in the world, where he now sits. But now that he has his first Grand Slam title under his belt, the obvious next step is to go gunning for world No.

1.

Medvedev decided not to make any changes to his schedule after his Slam triumph -- he could have taken time off, but doesn't want to get complacent.

He spent his time between the US Open and now competing for the winning Team Europe at the Laver Cup in Boston before heading to Los Angeles for a week of training.

"I haven't left USA after US Open because I knew I had the Laver Cup and Indian Wells coming up," he said. "My coach decided the best thing was to practise in Los Angeles." - Coy on vaccine - Medvedev wants to play in the Australian Open in January but declined Thursday to say whether he had received the Covid-19 vaccine. Australia has some of the toughest Covid-19 health and safety protocols in the world.

Medvedev didn't say whether he is a vaccine skeptic, instead describing his secrecy as a strategic move.

"I don't talk about my medical. I have had a lot of injuries. That's how I protect myself from competition of the other players. I keep my medical private for me and my family." Top seed Medvedev received a bye through the first round at Indian Wells and will face Mackenzie McDonald of the USA in the second round.

In women's early round play on Thursday, Czech Katerina Siniakova defeated former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 and Caroline Garcia of France rallied to beat Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

In first-round men's action, Japan's Kei Nishikori came from behind to beat Joao Sousa 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2 and American Frances Tiafoe cruised past Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 6-4.

Related Topics

India USA Tennis World Australia Russia Europe France Los Angeles Man Buy Same Boston Japan Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira January Women 2019 Maria Sharapova Australian Open Family Media All From Best Top Coach Million US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso tries alleged killers of revolutionar ..

Burkina Faso tries alleged killers of revolutionary icon Sankara

15 seconds ago
 French Millionaire Donates $340,000 to Potential P ..

French Millionaire Donates $340,000 to Potential Presidential Bid of Far-Right P ..

16 seconds ago
 French Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Con ..

French Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack ..

18 seconds ago
 14 die of alcohol poisoning in Russia

14 die of alcohol poisoning in Russia

5 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize buzz for press freedom, Belarus ..

Nobel Peace Prize buzz for press freedom, Belarus opposition

5 minutes ago
 Russia Received European Components for Angosat-2 ..

Russia Received European Components for Angosat-2 Satellite - Manufacturer

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.