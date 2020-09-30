US Open Champion Thiem Into Roland Garros Last 32
Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:46 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory over American qualifier Jack Sock.
The Austrian third seed will play Norway's Casper Ruud, seeded 28th, or American Tommy Paul for a place in the last 16 in Paris.