US Open champion Thiem into Roland Garros last 32

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the third round at Roland Garros on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory over American qualifier Jack Sock.

The Austrian third seed will play Norway's Casper Ruud, seeded 28th, or American Tommy Paul for a place in the last 16 in Paris.