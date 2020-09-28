US Open champion Thiem into Roland Garros second round

US Open champion and third seed Dominic Thiem eased into the Roland Garros second round on Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Croatia's Marin Cilic

Thiem, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Paris in the last two years, will face American qualifier Jack Sock for a place in the last 32.