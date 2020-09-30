UrduPoint.com
US Open Finalist Azarenka Makes Tame Exit In Paris

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

US Open finalist Azarenka makes tame exit in Paris

Paris, Sept 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Victoria Azarenka, runner up at the recent US Open, crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros after losing in straight sets Wednesday to Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The Belarusian 10th seed hit 38 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against a player who hadn't won a Grand Slam match in five years before her first-round victory over Venus Williams.

Schmiedlova, the world number 161, awaits the winner between 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16.

