US Open Tennis Results
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:10 PM
New York, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Wednesday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): WomenQuarter-finalsEmma Raducanu (GBR) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4
