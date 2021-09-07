UrduPoint.com

US Open Tennis Results - Collated

Tue 07th September 2021

US Open tennis results - collated

Results from Monday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed)

New York, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :results from Monday's matches at the US Open (x denotes seed): Men 4th rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x13) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Reilly Opelka (USA x22) 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Women 4th rd Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1 Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 7-6 (14/12), 6-3Karol�na Pliskova (CZE x4) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x14) 7-5, 6-4Maria Sakkari (GRE x17) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x6) 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

