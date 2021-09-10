New York, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Paths to the US Open women's final: Leylah Fernandez (CAN) vs. Emma Raducanu (GBR) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) RD128: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 RD64: bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-5, 7-5 RD32: bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 RD16: bt Angelique Kerber (GER x16) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) SF: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 Emma Raducanu (GBR) RD128: bt Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-2, 6-3 RD64: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-4 RD32: bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-0, 6-1 RD16: bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1QF: bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4SF: bt Maria Sakkari (GER x17) 6-1, 6-4.