US Open Tuesday Main Court Schedule

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

US Open Tuesday main court schedule

New York, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :schedule of matches at the US Open on Tuesday (all times local, four hours off GMT, x denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (Noon, 1600 GMT) Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) v Johanna Konta (GBR x16) Stan Wawarinka (SUI x23) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x5) (7:00 p.m., 2300 GMT)Serena Williams (USA x8) v Wang Qiang (CHN x18)Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

