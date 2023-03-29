ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The USTA has announced that the US Open Wheelchair Championships would expand in size for the second successive year, with the final Grand Slam of the year set to feature 16 players in the quad singles field and eight teams in the quad doubles field in 2023.

The announcement comes after both the introduction of the inaugural US Open Junior Wheelchair Championships, and the doubling in size of the men's and women's draws in 2022, said a press release.

In advance of the 2021 US Open, the quad field was doubled in size from four to eight competitors.

The latest expansion means that now all three senior divisions – men's, women's and quads – will have 16 competitors in the singles field and eight teams in the doubles field for the 2023 tournament.

The 2023 US Open Wheelchair Championships would also have a new leader, as Jennifer Edmonson has been named as Tournament Director.

For more than 25 years Edmonson has been involved with the Cajun Classic in Baton Rouge, which has had Super Series status on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tenis Tour since 2018. Edmonson started as a tournament volunteer before taking over as tournament director, a role she has now held for more than 20 years.

Beyond her role with the Cajun Classic, Edmonson is a current member of the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Committee and is in her third term as chair of the USTA National Wheelchair Committee.

Involved with the USTA Southern section's wheelchair tennis committee since 2013, Edmonson has chaired the committee since 2019. In 2021 she was recognised as Wheelchair Tennis Champion of the Year by Racquet sports Industry Magazine. When she is not involved in wheelchair tennis, Edmonson was a licensed physical therapist.