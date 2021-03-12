US, Other Countries Should Act to Move 2022 Winter Olympics From Beijing - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The United States and other countries should pursue moving the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games from Beijing to another place because of China's human right violations and its responsibility for the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Congressman Michael McCaul said on Friday.

"We need to think about moving it [from Beijing] elsewhere," McCaul said during virtual conversation at the Hudson Institute.

McCaul accused China of engaging in the worst human rights violations and in irresponsible behavior with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.

The congressman urged Biden administration to educate US athletes about surveillance, use of cell phones and other security issues should they end up going to Beijing next year.

The United States has to teach and train them with respect to security measures because they will be under surveillance, he said.

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing February 4-20, 2022.

In mid-February, US Congressman Michael Waltz introduced a resolution calling on the United States Olympic Committee to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing unless the International Olympic Committee finds an alternative site.