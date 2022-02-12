UrduPoint.com

US Outgun Canada 4-2 In Olympic Hockey As China Stay Winless

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

US outgun Canada 4-2 in Olympic hockey as China stay winless

The United States outslugged Canada 4-2 on Saturday in an Olympic clash of hockey heavyweights that lacked none of the intensity of their long rivalry despite the absence of NHL superstars

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States outslugged Canada 4-2 on Saturday in an Olympic clash of hockey heavyweights that lacked none of the intensity of their long rivalry despite the absence of NHL superstars.

The preliminary-round victory by the United States gives them North American bragging rights, for now, and puts them in the driver's seat of Group A, the "Group of Death".

Also in the group, 2018 silver medallists Germany beat hockey newcomers China 3-2, denting the host nation's already fading chances of making it to the knockout round.

The USA and Canada were both forced to throw together mixtures of young and old skaters with no playing experience after the NHL's late decision to prevent its stars travelling to Beijing due to pandemic concerns.

But the Americans, who dismantled China 8-0 two days earlier, have clicked like old friends.

"I think you all see it. There is a togetherness with this group," said USA coach David Quinn.

"The lines have been playing together for about a whole week now," he added with a laugh.

"So there is a chance to form more chemistry." Despite the youth-heavy line-ups, it was the grizzled veterans who got the scoring started.

Canada's 35-year-old Mat Robinson slotted home just over a minute after the opening face-off, but 33-year-old USA captain Andy Miele counter-punched just 70 seconds later.

"To put a stop to their momentum right away was awesome," Miele said.

The Americans took control in the second period when 20-year-old Brendan Brisson made it 3-1.

Kenny Agostino added the final goal in the third.

Canada, winners of three of the last five hockey golds, were unlucky to strike the crossbar twice.

The pedigree of the fierce rivals -- they've won a combined 27 medals including 11 gold -- made Saturday's contest a marquee group-play match-up, and it was typically physical.

"I think it's expected any time Canada plays the US," said Canada's Maxim Noreau.

The NHL's no-show leaves no clear favourite, with Canada, the USA, the defending champion Russians and a strong Finnish team the top contenders.

About half of China's squad are Canadian and US-born players who signed up to skate for the hosts in the first-ever Chinese appearance in the event.

But their loss to Germany means China -- the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at world number 32 -- will face the playoff round unless they can score an unlikely win over Canada on Sunday in their final preliminary match.

The 12 teams are divided into three groups. Each group's top team plus a fourth team with the highest points total get a bye from the play-off round, after which the knockout stage begins.

The Russians are in control of Group B despite looking lacklustre so far, while the Finns top Group C.

The United States includes 15 athletes who play in the US college ranks, while Canada have emerging teenage stars like defenceman Owen Power and forward Mason McTavish.

Related Topics

USA Hockey World China Canada Driver Germany Young Beijing David United States Sunday 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Event All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

AJK PM urges business community to capitalize inve ..

AJK PM urges business community to capitalize investment opportunities in AJK

1 minute ago
 Germany advises nationals to leave Ukraine

Germany advises nationals to leave Ukraine

1 minute ago
 US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukr ..

US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Dutch skaters chase emotional Olympic gold for tra ..

Dutch skaters chase emotional Olympic gold for tragic team-mate

20 minutes ago
 Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on ..

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunda ..

20 minutes ago
 Spain teen, 15, held for killing family over grade ..

Spain teen, 15, held for killing family over grades row

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>