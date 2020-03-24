UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Paralympic Committee Urges IOC To Postpone Tokyo Games Over Athletes' COVID-19 Concerns

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:31 PM

US Paralympic Committee Urges IOC to Postpone Tokyo Games Over Athletes' COVID-19 Concerns

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games after a survey among athletes found they were concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on their ability to train

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games after a survey among athletes found they were concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on their ability to train.

On Monday, the USOPC surveyed over 1,780 athletes to gauge their thoughts on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 65 percent of the respondents said their training had been severely impacted or that they could not train, and 25 percent reported they could not train at all. Less than 10 percent of respondents said they could continue their training as usual. A many as 68 percent of athletes said they did not think the Olympics could be fairly competed if continued as scheduled.

"Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can't be overcome in a satisfactory manner.

To that end, it's more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising, and we encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," the statement said.

The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said on Sunday that the organization would expedite consideration of possible scenarios and make a final decision on the Olympics within four weeks. A number of national Olympic committees called on the IOC to postpone the Games until next year.

On Monday, IOC member Dick Pound said in an interview with USA Today that a decision had been made to postpone the Games, which are slated to take place from July 24 to August 9.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak of the coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 380,000 coronavirus cases and over 16,500 fatalities have so far been confirmed globally.

Related Topics

USA World Tokyo March July August Sunday 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADJD announces two-month suspension of rental evic ..

4 minutes ago

Lockdowns affect demand and supply in Lahore, Kara ..

8 minutes ago

Iran's Number of COVID-19 Cases Surges by Over 1,7 ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

6 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), TMA ..

3 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi underlines Ulema's role i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.