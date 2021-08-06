US PGA Barracuda Championship scores

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Leading scores after Thursday's first round of the PGA Barracuda Championship at Truckee, California, using the Modified Stableford Scoring System that awards and subtracts points for birdies and bogeys (USA unless noted): 16 - Joel Dahmen 14 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 13 - Scott Harrington 12 - Michael Thompson, Emiliano Grillo (ARG)11 - Roger Sloan (CAN)10 - Scott Piercy, Joseph Bramlett, Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma (ARG), Andrew Putnam, Mark Hubbard, Sahith Theegala, John Pak.