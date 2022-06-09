US PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels from its tournaments

US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan banished 17 players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series on Thursday as the controversial new venture teed off in Britain

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan banished 17 players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series on Thursday as the controversial new venture teed off in Britain.

Monahan, in a memo to US PGA Tour players, made it clear that no player would be allowed to compete on the upstart series and the PGA Tour as well in announcing the indefinite suspensions.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," Monahan wrote.

"But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners." The banned players include six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson, two of the biggest Names to have signed up to the new series.

LIV Golf, with the largest purse in golf history at $25 million for this week's three-day event, responded by saying the PGA's action deepen the fracture in global golf.

"Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the tour and its members," LIV Golf said in a statement.

"It's troubling that the tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

"This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond." The next step in the matter could be into a courtroom if any of the 17 players named by Monahan, 10 of whom had resigned their PGA Tour membership, press a legal challenge to the sanctions.

As well as Mickelson, other LIV Golf players banned by the PGA include Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford and Peter Uihlein.

Others who resigned their PGA Tour membership before the LIV Golf event but were banned included Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen, Turk Pettit, Charl Schwartzel and Lee Westwood.

Monahan addressed the future in his memo, saying the PGA was prepared for uncertain days to come.

"You probably have more questions. What's next? Can these players come back? Can they eventually play (the 50-and-older) PGA Tour Champions? Trust that we're prepared to deal with those questions," Monahan wrote.

"We'll approach them in the same way we have this whole process -- by being transparent and respecting the PGA Tour regulations that you helped establish." Players asked for releases to compete in the England event and were rejected by the PGA Tour, in part because the event conflicts with this week's US PGA Tour Canadian Open.

Monahan warned that any players who take part in future LIV Golf events will face the same fate. Seven more LIV Golf events are scheduled this year, five of them at US venues, with multiple reports that US stars Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed plan to join LIV Golf at US events.

"Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our tournament Regulations," Monahan wrote. "The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our regulations." Players involved will be stricken from statistics and exemption status so as not to hurt the chances of remaining PGA members from qualifying into fields for tour events.

They will also be ineligible to accept non-member entries into an event through such avenues as a sponsor exemption.

The LIV Golf rebels will also be banished from the Presidents Cup and the US PGA playoffs in August.