US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Leading scores on Friday after completion of the storm-interrupted first round of the US PGA Memorial tournament at par-72 Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted): 66 - Collin Morikawa 67 - Adam Long, Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk 68 - Bo Hoag, Nick Taylor (CAN), Xander Schauffele, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Branden Grace (RSA), Joel Dahmen69 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Brendan Steele, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry (IRL), Jon Rahm (ESP), Rickie Fowler, Vaughn Taylor, Marc Leishman (AUS), JT Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala70 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Cameron Tringale, Kyle Stanley, Im Sung-jae (KOR), Kang Sung (KOR), Stewart Cink