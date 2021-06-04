UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US PGA Tour Memorial Tournament Scores

Muhammad Rameez 24 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:59 PM

US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

Leading scores on Friday after completion of the storm-interrupted first round of the US PGA Memorial tournament at par-72 Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Leading scores on Friday after completion of the storm-interrupted first round of the US PGA Memorial tournament at par-72 Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio (USA unless noted): 66 - Collin Morikawa 67 - Adam Long, Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk 68 - Bo Hoag, Nick Taylor (CAN), Xander Schauffele, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Branden Grace (RSA), Joel Dahmen69 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Brendan Steele, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry (IRL), Jon Rahm (ESP), Rickie Fowler, Vaughn Taylor, Marc Leishman (AUS), JT Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala70 - Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Cameron Tringale, Kyle Stanley, Im Sung-jae (KOR), Kang Sung (KOR), Stewart Cink

Related Topics

USA Thompson Bello Stanley Dublin Bo

Recent Stories

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

9 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

9 minutes ago

Square chief Dorsey mulls pocket wallet for bitcoi ..

9 minutes ago

Cycling's Egan Bernal has Covid-19

9 minutes ago

Fire at Yazidi camp in Iraq destroys tents, injure ..

9 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.