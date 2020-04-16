UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US PGA Tour Plans To Resume In June Behind Closed Doors

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

US PGA Tour plans to resume in June behind closed doors

The US PGA Tour on Thursday announced plans to resume in June, with the first four tournaments being closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The US PGA Tour on Thursday announced plans to resume in June, with the first four tournaments being closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour suspended its season after the first round of the Players Championship last month, previously targeting a return on May 21.

The extended suspension means that the Canadian Open and the Barbasol Championship have been cancelled.

The postponed Charles Schwab Challenge, which tees off on June 11 in Texas, is scheduled to be the first event after the resumption.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our number one priority, and our hope is to play a role -- responsibly -- in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

He added: "We will resume competition only when, working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities, it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities."There are now 14 events listed for the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

Related Topics

World May June Event All Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

40 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

55 minutes ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Unidentified body found in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Near 29,000, De ..

3 minutes ago

WASA advises citizens to use 1334 for registration ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.