US Should Not Meddle in Beijing Games, Promote Anti-China Sentiment - Top Chinese Diplomat

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Washington should avoid interference in the Beijing Winter Olympics, stop flaring tensions up around the Taiwan issue and abandon any anti-Chinese sentiment, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The United States should stop interfering with the holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue, and stop creating all kinds of anti-China 'circles'," Wang said, as cited in a foreign ministry statement.

In December, Washington announced its decision not to send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move was followed by the UK, Australia, and Canada. Their athletes will still participate in the Games nonetheless.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.