UrduPoint.com

US Ski Stars 'heartbroken' After Team-mate's Nasty Olympic Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 08:30 PM

US ski stars 'heartbroken' after team-mate's nasty Olympic crash

US skiing rallied around team-mate Nina O'Brien after she was badly injured in a nasty fall in Monday's Beijing Olympics giant slalom

Yanqing, China, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :US skiing rallied around team-mate Nina O'Brien after she was badly injured in a nasty fall in Monday's Beijing Olympics giant slalom.

The US Ski & Snowboard Team said the 24-year-old was responsive and with medical staff after seriously injuring her left leg and being towed away on a stretcher.

"We are so heartbroken for Nina," tweeted two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, who also failed to finish the giant slalom despite being one of the favourites to win it.

"She showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn.

"This sport... this sport is SO damn hard. It's brutal and it hurts -- far more often than it ever feels good." In the immediate aftermath, the US ski team said that O'Brien "crashed into the finish but she is alert and responsive".

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn, a three-time Olympic medallist, also tweeted her support for the stricken O'Brien.

"Prayers go out to Nina," the retired Vonn tweeted.

"Her crash was... difficult to watch to say the least."

Related Topics

Injured Fire Alert Beijing Gold Olympics All

Recent Stories

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

1 minute ago
 Uganda sets March trial date for author

Uganda sets March trial date for author

1 minute ago
 US, 10 African Partners to Conduct Drills in Cote ..

US, 10 African Partners to Conduct Drills in Cote d'Ivoire February 15-28 - AFRI ..

1 minute ago
 Polish General Says Washington Currently Not Plann ..

Polish General Says Washington Currently Not Planning to Send More Troops to Pol ..

1 minute ago
 Unlucky curve 13 leaves overnight luge leader Geis ..

Unlucky curve 13 leaves overnight luge leader Geisenberger restless

5 minutes ago
 Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages ..

Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>