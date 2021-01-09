UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Skier Tommy Ford Suffers Heavy Fall

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

US skier Tommy Ford suffers heavy fall

American skier Tommy Ford was the victim of a heavy crash during the World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden on Saturday

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :American skier Tommy Ford was the victim of a heavy crash during the World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden on Saturday.

The 31-year-old hit a gate in the steep final part of the course, landing on his head and coming to rest tens of metres down the slope.

Medical officers were quickly on the scene with the skier from Oregon helicoptered off the slope 20 minutes later.

No information regarding his state of health has been revealed.

Related Topics

World From Ford

Recent Stories

Governor asks PDM leaders to forge unity against t ..

2 minutes ago

Prime minister meets governor, chief minister Balo ..

2 minutes ago

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, upper S ..

2 minutes ago

North Korea's Kim calls US 'principal enemy'

2 minutes ago

23rd International Multi-topic Conference held at ..

6 minutes ago

Introductory meeting of South Punjab civil secreta ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.