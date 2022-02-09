UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2022 | 09:10 AM

US snowboard star Kim tops qualifying for Beijing halfpipe final

Zhangjiakou, China, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :American snowboard star Chloe Kim cruised into the women's halfpipe final on Wednesday, finishing first in qualifying despite falling on her second run.

The 21-year-old defending champion waved to the crowd as she stood at the top of the course at Genting Snow Park, then scored a qualifying-topping 87.75 points with her first run.

She fell midway through her second run, sprawling on her stomach as she attempted to land from a trick.

Japan's Mitsuki Ono qualified second for Thursday's final on 83.75 points, ahead of China's Cai Xuetong on 83.25.

"I've been in good form since official training started and I was able to do the ride I wanted cleanly on both my first and second runs, so I'm happy," said Ono.

Qualification is based on competitors' best run, rather than an aggregate score.

