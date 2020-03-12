UrduPoint.com
US Soccer League Suspends Season For 30 Days Due To Coronavirus - Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US Major League Soccer (MLS) has decided to suspend its season for 30 days due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the league said in a statement on Thursday.

MLS season was scheduled to start later this week.

"Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the US Soccer Federation canceled all men's and women's national teams in March and April.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday suspended its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus spread a pandemic. The number of cases of infection with the virus worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

