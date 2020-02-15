US speedster Coleman wins 60m heat in Albuquerque

World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season Friday by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :World record holder Christian Coleman opened his world indoor season Friday by finishing first in his heat in the 60 metres at the USA indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coleman burst out of the blocks then cruised to the finish line in 6.48secs well ahead of runners up Marvin Bracy and Brandon Carnes, who tied for second in 6.53secs.

"I can use it to prepare me for the outdoor season and make the Olympic team," Coleman said.

Demek Kemp, who ran a 6.50 earlier this year, was fourth in 6.56 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The 23-year-old American, the world's fastest man each of the last three years, is the main attraction at the 2020 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

Coleman -- who is also expected to run in the 60m semi-finals on Saturday -- is the world record holder in the event, setting the mark two years ago when he clocked a 6.

34, shaving .05 off the previous best time.

He is also the world champion in the 100m, holding personal records of 9.76 for the 100m and 19.85secs for the 200m.

This was his first 60m race in over a year and it comes four months before he is expected to run in both the 100m and the 200m at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. He is considered the 100m favourite for the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

His domination in the 60m includes one stretch in 2018 that lasted six weeks and saw him register the three fastest times in history.

In the women's 3,000m, Shelby Houlihan burst away from the field over the final 200m to win her fourth straight 3,000 race in 8:52.03.

Karissa Schweizer finished second in 8:53.70, with Colleen Quigley third in 8:55.55.