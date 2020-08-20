UrduPoint.com
US Sports Broadcaster Pulled From Air After Disparaging Remark

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :An American Major League Baseball television broadcaster was pulled off the air Wednesday night after using a homophobic slur to make a disparaging statement about Kansas City, Missouri.

Thom Brennaman, who broadcasts for the Cincinnati Reds and Fox sports, described Kansas City as "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" as a television camera moved across the baseball stadium field in the seventh inning.

Brennaman, 56, apparently thought the microphone was turned off when his comments were aired on Fox Sports.

"The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman. He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts," the Reds said in a statement.

Brennaman also works for Fox as a National Football League broadcaster.

He is the son of another longtime Major League Baseball broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

