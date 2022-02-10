US star Chloe Kim again wins Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :American sensation Chloe Kim gave a snowboarding masterclass as she successfully defended her Olympic halfpipe title at the Beijing Games on Thursday.

The 21-year-old's first-run score of 94.00 points was enough to give her the title ahead of Spain's Queralt Castellet on 90.25 and Japan's Sena Tomita on 88.25.