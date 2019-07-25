UrduPoint.com
US State Dept Cannot Discuss Details Of Russian Tennis Player's Visa Issue - Spokesperson

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:38 PM

The State Department cannot discuss details regarding Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova's visa issues because the records are confidential under US law, a department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The State Department cannot discuss details regarding Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova's visa issues because the records are confidential under US law, a department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases," the State Department official said.

Earlier in the day, Kuznetsova, who won singles at US Open in 2004 and French Open in 2009, said that she had to pull out of tournament in Washington because of visa issue. She also said the US Embassy in Moscow has had her passport since February, when she submitted it with her visa application.

"We cannot speculate on whether someone may or may not be eligible for a visa. Whenever an individual applies for a US visa, a consular officer reviews the facts of the case and determines whether the applicant is eligible for that visa based on US law," the spokesperson said.

All visa applications, the US official added, are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis.

The Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington starts on July 27, a contest Kuznetsova won last year.

