US State Dept. Expects Allies To Announce Action On Boycott Of 2022 Olympics In Days Ahead

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

US State Dept. Expects Allies to Announce Action on Boycott of 2022 Olympics in Days Ahead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United States expects that other countries will in the coming days will follow the US decision to not send any diplomatic representation to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"When the United States speaks, when the United States takes action, the world listens...

as we have consistently done in the context of Xinjiang," Price said. "It is not just the United States taking these actions, but we are often acting in concert, in close coordination with our partners and allies, which obviously, will inevitably carry greater consequence and have more impact."

When it comes to representation at the Games, he added, this is a sovereign decision that each country needs to make and the US fully expects that other countries will announce their decision in the coming days and weeks.

