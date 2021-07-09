UrduPoint.com
US Supports Japan's Efforts To Hold Safe Olympics, Paralympic Games - State Department

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Supports Japan's Efforts to Hold Safe Olympics, Paralympic Games - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States supports Japan's effort to conduct safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games later this summer, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

Japanese Minister of Olympic Affairs Tamayo Marukawa confirmed on Thursday  that the Tokyo Olympics would not allow any spectators at all venues due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

"We support Japan's efforts to hold safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games," Price said.

The decision followed the government's declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo from July 12 to August 22, made less than two weeks before the start of the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed from last year due to the pandemic, will kick off on July 23.

More Stories From Sports

