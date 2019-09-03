UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Survive Turkey Scare To Win In Overtime At World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:53 PM

US survive Turkey scare to win in overtime at World Cup

Reigning champions the United States were given a huge scare in a nail-biting 93-92 overtime victory over Turkey at the Basketball World Cup in China on Tuesday

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):Reigning champions the United States were given a huge scare in a nail-biting 93-92 overtime victory over Turkey at the Basketball World Cup in China on Tuesday.

Khris Middleton was the overtime hero for Gregg Popovich's young team, who are chasing a third title in a row but are yet to gel.

After Sunday's comfortable but unspectacular 88-67 win over the Czech Republic, Popovich said there was room for improvement.

There was more evidence of that in Shanghai as they made incredibly hard work of dismissing Turkey, beaten by Team USA in the 2010 final.

The US led at half-time only for Turkey -- ranked 17th in the world to America's number one -- to tie at 59-59 with less than two minutes left of the third quarter.

That brought a huge roar from much of the crowd and the Turks looked all set for victory with seconds left, only for Jayson Tatum to rescue the Americans by making two of three free throws at the death.

In overtime, Milwaukee Bucks forward Middleton -- who was to lead the US scoring with 15 points -- held his nerve to nail two free throws to snatch a dramatic win.

Popovich's team, one of the youngest at the 32-team competition, look uncharacteristically vulnerable.

They lost 98-94 to Australia in a warm-up ahead of the World Cup, the hosts ending the USA's run of 78 consecutive wins in major competitions and exhibition games.

After four days of competition, Serbia look most likely to snatch the Americans' long-held crown.

Australia, another touted as a threat to the US, reached the second round with a Joe Ingles-inspired 81-68 victory over Senegal.

The Boomers defeated Canada in their opener in Group H -- the so-called "Group of Death" -- and recovered from an indifferent start to grind down Senegal with Utah Jazz forward Ingles one assist away from World Cup history.

Australia, who were not at their best, were 36-33 ahead at half-time after narrowly trailing a determined Senegal at the end of the first quarter.

Ingles, who admitted that the Australians were "rattled" by Senegal in the first half, was instrumental in the victory with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists -- just one assist short of the first triple-double in World Cup history.

Patty Mills, the 31-year-old San Antonio Spurs guard, was also in the thick of it for the Boomers, drilling 22 points.

Coach Andrej Lemanis called Senegal the tallest team he had faced and admitted that his side had been "a little clunky at times" offensively.

"Senegal present some unique challenges with their overall size," he said.

Also in Group H, Lithuania are into the last 16 after beating Canada 92-69.

However Greece, led by their NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are in danger after they were squeezed out 79-78 by Brazil.

Related Topics

USA World Australia Turkey China Canada Young San Antonio Shanghai Lead Milwaukee Brazil Czech Republic United States Serbia Senegal Lithuania Greece Georgian Lari Sunday All From Best Jazz

Recent Stories

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the ..

11 minutes ago

Hashim Jawan Bakht chairs standing committee on Fi ..

26 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 peo ..

17 minutes ago

Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russia ..

18 minutes ago

Office of district peace committee set up at DC co ..

29 seconds ago

GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, In ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.