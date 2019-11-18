US swim star Dressel wins three races but Cali falls to LA

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :US swim star Caeleb Dressel won two individual events and helped a relay victory Sunday for the Cali Condors in an International Swim League (ISL) meet.

The 23-year-old American, who won two relay gold medals at the Rio Olympics, won a record eight medals at this year's World Championships, six of them gold, after taking seven gold medals in the 2017 worlds.

The reigning world champion in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and butterfly dominated for the second day in a row at the University of Maryland pool in suburban College Park, even though it was the Los Angeles Current that rallied for a 495-489.

5 victory in the overall meet.

Dressel won the 100 free in 45.69 seconds, defeating runner-up and Cali teammate Kacper Majchrzak by 0.79 of a second, and took the 50 fly in 22.21, with Tom Shields of the Current second by 0.51.

Dressel, Majchrzak, Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis won the mixed 4x100 free relay in 3:18.56, downing New York by 2.48 seconds.

In Saturday's opening session of the two-day affair, Dressel won the 50 free and 100 fly and helped a Cali relay win.

The ISL season continues next week in London before the season finale on December 20-21 in Las Vegas.