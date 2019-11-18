UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Swim Star Dressel Wins Three Races But Cali Falls To LA

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

US swim star Dressel wins three races but Cali falls to LA

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :US swim star Caeleb Dressel won two individual events and helped a relay victory Sunday for the Cali Condors in an International Swim League (ISL) meet.

The 23-year-old American, who won two relay gold medals at the Rio Olympics, won a record eight medals at this year's World Championships, six of them gold, after taking seven gold medals in the 2017 worlds.

The reigning world champion in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and butterfly dominated for the second day in a row at the University of Maryland pool in suburban College Park, even though it was the Los Angeles Current that rallied for a 495-489.

5 victory in the overall meet.

Dressel won the 100 free in 45.69 seconds, defeating runner-up and Cali teammate Kacper Majchrzak by 0.79 of a second, and took the 50 fly in 22.21, with Tom Shields of the Current second by 0.51.

Dressel, Majchrzak, Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis won the mixed 4x100 free relay in 3:18.56, downing New York by 2.48 seconds.

In Saturday's opening session of the two-day affair, Dressel won the 50 free and 100 fly and helped a Cali relay win.

The ISL season continues next week in London before the season finale on December 20-21 in Las Vegas.

Related Topics

World London Los Angeles Cali Las Vegas New York December Sunday 2017 Gold Olympics International Steels Limited

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

9 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

9 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

9 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.